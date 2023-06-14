Global site navigation

BREAKING: DSS Interrogates EFCC Chairman Bawa on Reason for Suspension

by  Esther Odili

The Department of State Services(DSS), on Wednesday night, said it has invited the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, for further investigations.

DSS public relations director Peter Afunaya, made this known in a statement issued late Wednesday night on Twitter.

The statement sighted by Legit.ng reads thus:

"The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bawa arrived a few hours ago.

"The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him.

"Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, National Headquarters, Abuja, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday night, June 14th, 2023."

Source: Legit.ng

