A former NBA president, Olisa Agbakoba, has showered encomium on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for getting rid of fuel subsidy, forex corruption

Agbakoba also congratulated President Tinubu for suspending Godwin Emefiele as CBN governor and Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC chairman

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria urged President Tinubu to dismantle INEC for conducting the worst election in Nigeria's history

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, has praised President Bola Tinubu for suspending Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

Agbakoba also showered encomium on Tinubu over fuel subsidy removal and forex corruption, adding that "endemic corruption has suffered a massive blow."

Agbakoba asks President Tinubu to dismantle INEC. Photo Credit: Olisa Agbakoba (SAN)/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Economic and Financial Crimes Commission/Central Bank of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

"Full congratulations go to President Tinubu @officialABAT for getting rid of Emefiele, Bawa, fuel subsidy, and forex corruption. Endemic corruption has suffered a massive blow."

2023 elections are the worst in Nigeria, Dismantle INEC

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), however, in a post shared on his verified Twitter handle @oagbakoba, made one more demand, asking President Tinubu to dismantle the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Agbakoba described the 2023 elections as the worst in the history of Nigeria.

He argued that in order not to have the electoral reforms hindered, the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, will have to leave office by resignation or removal.

“Next, it is for the president to dismantle INEC @inecnigeria. Everyone will agree that logistically, the 2023 elections are the worst in our history. I do not refer to the merits of the election results. Many results are disputed and are in tribunals. Both petitioners and respondents suffered at the hands of an incompetent INEC.

“As we await rulings from the courts, massive reforms of the electoral framework ought to begin. However, this means that the INEC Chairman will have to leave office by resignation or removal; otherwise, the reform task will be impeded.”

President Tinubu suspends EFCC chairman Bawa indefinitely

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension from office, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) AbdulRasheed Bawa.

Willie Bassey, the director, information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Wednesday, June 14, confirmed Tinubu's move in a statement.

President Tinubu suspends CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, orders probe

President Bola Tinubu has suspended Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The office of the secretary to the government of the federation announced his suspension.

Source: Legit.ng