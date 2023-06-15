President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to hit the ground running as he had promised during his campaign

On Thursday, June 15, President Tinubu released the list of his special advisers in different fields and sectors

Some of the big names on the list are former EFCC boss Nuhu Ribadu, monetary expert Wale Edun, and energy guru Mrs Olu Verheijen

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu unveiled the complete list of his carefully selected special advisers within three weeks of his inauguration.

These advisers, handpicked by President Tinubu himself, are set to play a crucial role in shaping the policies and initiatives of his administration.

They bring a diverse range of expertise, deep-rooted knowledge, and unwavering dedication to the betterment of Nigeria.

In this short piece, we'll look at these special advisers' backgrounds, areas of specialization, and the potential impact they may have on the nation.

1. Mr. Dele Alake

The 66-year-old native of Ekiti state was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as his Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy.

He is regarded as a profound veteran in the media sector and has worked in a similar position with President Tinubu while he was governor of Lagos State between 1999 to 2007.

2. Mr. Yau Darazo

Yau Darazo is a native of Bauchi state who previously served under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari as a senior special assistant in special duties.

President Tinubu has appointed him as the Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs.

3. Mr. Wale Edun

A financial genius and one of the brains behind the financial success of Lagos State while serving under the then Governor Tinubu as the state's commissioner for finance.

He has been appointed in a similar position again as the special adviser on monetary policies.

4. Mrs. Olu Verheijen

Olu Verheijen is the newly appointed Special Adviser on Energy to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She is an advisor for the Energy for Growth Hub. She has nearly 20 years of experience in the gas and renewables sectors across Sub-Saharan Africa.

5. Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji

Also known as Zacch Adelabu Adedeji is an astute accountant, and corporate tax and public finance development expert.

He has over 15 years of experience in corporate accounting, public service administration, and public service advisory for corporate multinationals, state governments, and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

President Tinubu has made his special adviser on revenue.

6. Mr. Nuhu Ribadu

Nuhu Ribadu needs no introduction as he was one of the most feared men in the early 2000s when he became the face of anti-corruption in Nigeria.

He was the pioneer Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and was then an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The 62-year-old native of Adamawa state is President Bola Tinubu's special adviser of security.

7. Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu

Uwajumogu is a giant in the industrial sector and one of the pioneers of modern-day genius for trade and investment.

President Tinubu selected Uwajumogu as his special adviser on industry, trade, and investment.

8. Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas

Dr. Salma has over 25 years of experience in Health Sector Development. She has experience in health sector policy formulation, strategic development, resource mobilization, and implementation of various health programs at international, regional, and national levels.

She is the new special adviser on health to President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng