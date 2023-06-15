President Tinubu is considering extending the validity of old naira notes based on recommendations from his Policy Advisory Council

The Supreme Court recently shifted the deadline for phasing out old naira notes to December 2023, following a suit filed by governors led by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara

Tinubu's Policy Advisory Council, chaired by Senator Tokunbo Abiru, has suggested a new deadline for the usage of old notes

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is considering extending the validity of old naira notes, according to an Advisory Report released by his Policy Advisory Council.

DailyTrust reports that the council, chaired by Senator Tokunbo Abiru, has recommended to Tinubu to consider extending the use of old 1000, 500, and 200 naira notes to December 2024 deadline.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had previously introduced a redesigned naira last year and initially set a February 10 deadline for the phasing out of the old notes.

However, due to public outcry, the deadline was extended. Recently, the Supreme Court shifted the deadline to December 2023 in response to a suit filed by some aggrieved governors.

Tinubu next move

The Advisory Report set ambitious goals for the Tinubu administration, including doubling the country's economy to $1 trillion, achieving a 7% average annual GDP growth rate, lifting 100 million people out of poverty, and creating an enabling environment to generate over 50 million jobs.

Furthermore, the council's report reveals Tinubu's stance on the abolition of multiple exchange rate windows, a move that was recently implemented by the CBN on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The council's recommendations are expected to have a significant impact on the president's decision-making process in the coming years.

