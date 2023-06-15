BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints Ribadu, Edun, Alake, Darazo, 4 Others
President Bola Tinubu has announced the pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as his special adviser on security.
See the full statement and appointments below:
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
APPOINTMENT OF SPECIAL ADVISERS
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the following as Special Advisers:
1. Mr. Dele Alake
Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
2. Mr. Yau Darazo
Special Adviser, Political and Intergovernmental Affairs
3. Mr. Wale Edun
Special Adviser, Monetary Policies
4. Mrs. Olu Verheijen
Special Adviser, Energy
5. Mr. Zachaeus Adedeji
Special Adviser, Revenue
6. Mr. Nuhu Ribadu
Special Adviser, Security
7. Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu
Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment.
8. Dr (Mrs.) Salma Ibrahim Anas
Special Adviser, Health
The appointments are with immediate effect.
Abiodun Oladunjoye
Director Information
State House
Source: Legit.ng