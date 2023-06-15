Popular Abuja-based lawyer and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Daniel Bwala, has said Nuhu Ribadu is the national security adviser

Bwala, a Barrister at Lincolns Inn, London, said the special adviser on security is the same as national security adviser

The legal practitioner stressed that there has never been two special advisers on security in the presidency

FCT, Abuja - A popular lawyer and ally of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, on Thursday, June 15, said the special adviser on security is the same as national security adviser (NSA).

Bwala said this on his verified Twitter handle in reaction to the announcement of Nuhu Ribadu as the special adviser on security to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bwala says special adviser on security is the same as national security adviser.

"Nuhu Ribadu is national special adviser": Bwala

Ribadu, the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had been seen around the presidential villa since President Tinubu assumed office on Monday, May 29.

Widely-touted as the next NSA, Tinubu announced him as special adviser, security. But opposition figure, Bwala, said it is the same thing.

He wrote:

"Do not be confused, Special Adviser on Security is the same as National Security Adviser.

"All Special Advisers including NSA do not require senate confirmation.

"Furthermore, there has never been two special advisers on security in the presidency, rest your mind, Nuhu Ribadu is the National Security Adviser."

Snapshot of NSA position

Per a report by Vanguard, the NSA is a senior official in the cabinet of the president of Nigeria who manages national security on behalf of the country's leader and serves as his chief advisor on all matters that are vital to the very survival of the nation.

The position is a statutory member of the presidency, national security council and federal executive council (FEC).

Tinubu appoints Ribadu, Edun, Alake, Darazo, 4 others

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu announced Ribadu as his special adviser on security.

The appointment of Ribadu was part of eight other appointments that the president made as announced in a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, the director of information at the State House on Thursday, June 15.

Tinubu also appointed Wale Edun, his former commissioner for finance when he was the governor of Lagos State between 1999 to 2007. Edun was appointed as the special adviser on monetary policies.

