Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has revealed why the G5 governors supported the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Wike said himself, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, as well as former governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Okezie Ikpeaz (Abia) all supported Akpabio and Abbas election because they couldn’t stop their support halfway, Channels Television reported.

He stated this at a media briefing on Wednesday, June 14, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

“Rivers state and the G5 Governors all supported Akpabio because we couldn’t stop our support midway.”

The former governor added that Akpabio’s emergence as Senate President is “a clear testimony that Nigerians are interested in the unity of the country”.

Speaks on Akpabio being Senate President of a “rubber stamp” assembly

Wike argued that the former Akwa Ibom state governor would not lead a “rubber stamp” assembly senate in the 10th National Assembly.

He described Akpabio as a qualified and experienced personality, who can represent Nigeria anywhere.

“I don’t believe that Akpabio will be rubber stamped. I also supported him because he equally supported me when I was running for governorship,”

“Akpabio is a competent, qualified and educated person. He is an orator who can represent this country anywhere. What other qualifications do you want?

