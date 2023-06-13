Senate President Godswill Akpabio has visited the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock to see President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This was after Akpabio was declared Senate President in a keenly contested election where he defeated Senator Abdulaziz Yari

President Tinubu was also instrumental to Akpabio's emergence after endorsing him in the build-up to the election

FCT, Abuja - Senate President, Godswill Akpabio is currently at the State House to visit President Bola Tinubu after his inauguration as the 10th Senate President.

Akpabio (APC Akwa Ibom) in a keenly contested election defeated his opponent, Abdulaziz Yari (APC Zamfara) with 66 votes against 43, Vanguard reported.

Senator Godswill Akpabio defeated Senator Abdulaziz Yari to emerge as the new Senate President of the 10th National Assembly. Photo Credit: @DOlusegun

Akpabio was a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, while Yari, who is a first-term Senator, was a former governor of Zamfara State.

Two other aspirants, Orji Uzor-Kalu (APC Abia and also a former governor and Osita Izunaso (APC Imo), stepped down from the contest after persuasions from both the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the President.

Recall that the APC National Working Committee, NWC, had micro-zoned the position of Senate President not only to the South-South but to Akpabio, who stepped down for President Tinubu during the APC Convention at Eagle Square, Abuja in 2022.

President Tinubu also returned the favour by endorsing Akpabio's Senate Presidential bid in the build-up to the Senate Presidency election that led to the emergence of Akpabio as the new Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Ben Kalu elected Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives

In another development, the House of Representatives has unanimously nominated Hon Benjamin Kalu as the Deputy Speaker.

A motion for Kalu's nomination was raised by Hon. Jimi Benson, who represents Ikorodu federal constituency in Lagos State.

Shortly after, Hon Khadija Ibrahim representing Damaturu/Gujba/Gulani /Tarmuwa federal constituency seconded the nomination.

National Assembly Elects Jibrin Barau as New Deputy Senate President

Similarly, Senator Barau Jibrin from Kano state has been elected deputy Senate president of Nigeria unopposed.

Senator Dave Umahi nominated him, while Senator Saliu Mustapha seconded the motion for his nomination.

There was no counter-nomination, prompting the clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Tambuwal, to declare him elected unopposed.

