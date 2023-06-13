FCT, Abuja - Senator Godswill Akpabio has emerged as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

The lawmaker representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District (Ikot Ekpene) defeated Senator Abdulaziz Yari securing 63 votes, while the latter secured 46 votes.

Senator Akpabio will take over the helm of affairs from Senator Ahmad Lawan as the new Senate President. Photo Credit: @Mrr_Essy

In the build-up to the election, Senator Akpabio was declared the anointed aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national working committee.

Senator Akpabio was further endorsed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, who openly declared that the Presidency is solidly behind the former Akwa Ibom State governor.

Akpabio's Journey to Senate Presidency

This will be Senator Akpabio's second stint at the Senate after emerging winner of the legislative election in Akwa Ibom State the same year he handed oveadministrative affairs as governor of the state under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpabio polled 422,009 of the 439,449 to defeat Chief Inibehe Okorie of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who recorded 15,152 votes to be declared elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He became the Senate Minority leader of the 8th National Assembly after being nominated by the PDP caucus.

However, things got soar between Akpabio and the PDP after he announced his defection from the party in August 2018 and joined the APC to kick off his campaign for a second stint in the Senate.

Akpabio's return to the Red Chambers was short-lived, as President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2019 enlisted him as one of his ministerial nominees.

He was Minister of the Niger Delta for the entirety of President Buhari's final years in office but resigned to contest for the Presidency and later withdrew his ambition for the current President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

National Assembly Elects Jibrin Barau as New Deputy Senate President

Meanwhile, Senator Barau Jibrin from Kano state has been elected deputy senate president of Nigeria unopposed.

Senator Dave Umahi nominated him while Senator Saliu Mustapha seconded the motion inside the Red Chamber.

There was no counter-nomination, prompting the clerk of the national assembly, Sani Tambuwal, to declare him elected unopposed.

