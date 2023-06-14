The senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu sneaked out to beg lawmakers to support his candidates for 10th Assembly leadership

Ali Ndume, the senator representing Borno South senatorial district, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu "sneaked out" to appease some lawmakers to vote for his preferred candidates for the leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

According to The Cable, the ranking senator made the disclosure in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday evening, June 13.

Tinubu sneaked out to canvass for Akpabio, Abbas

Tinubu deploys footsoldiers to lobby for Akpabio, Abbas

Ndume added that the President deployed his "foot soldiers" to preach the gospel of his preferred candidates for the positions to the lawmakers.

On Tuesday, Godswill Akpabio, the senator for the Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial district, was elected as the 10th Senate President with 63 votes to defeat his major challenger, Abdulaziz Yari, who scored 46 votes.

Jibrin Barau, a Kano State senator, was elected as the 10th Deputy Senate President.

How President Tinubu canvassed votes for Godswill Akpabio, Tajudeen Abbas

In the Green Chamber, Tajudeen Abbas, the lawmaker from the Zaria federal constituency in Kaduna state, was elected the speaker of the House of Representatives while Benjamin Kalu from Abia state was elected as his deputy.

The new leaders of the 10th National Assembly were earlier endorsed by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the president.

In his comment on the development, the Borno-born politician disclosed that President Tinubu was an "experience" politician, adding that he convinced many of the lawmakers to support his preferred candidates for the positions.

