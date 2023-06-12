The Department of State Services (DSS) has confiscated the passport of the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

A new report has it that the state security service would soon search Emefiele’s home and office this week

It was learned that other CBN top directors would be invited or arrested for interrogation over their roles in the administration of the apex bank

The passport of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has been seized.

The Punch reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) confiscated Emefiele's passport and may also search the embattled CBN governor's home and office this week.

Following his suspension on Friday, June 9, as a result of the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector, the service arrested Emefiele in Lagos and flew him to Abuja in a private jet on Saturday, June 10.

The spokesperson for the service, Peter Afunanya, in a statement said Emefiele had been taken into custody and was under investigation.

However, a source in the DSS on Sunday, June 11, said it was standard procedure for his travel document to be seized pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

The source added that the office and residence of the suspended apex bank governor would be searched, The Cable report added.

The source said,

“Of course, Emefiele’s travel document would be confiscated as part of the standard process pending the conclusion of our investigation. Also, as part of the investigation, his house and office would be searched for documents that can aid the ongoing investigation on his management of the CBN.”

In another development, the DSS is reportedly planning to seek a court order to keep the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, in custody.

The security agency allegedly aims to obtain statements from Emefiele and has assembled a team of interrogators to address a range of issues, including alleged terrorism financing.

President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele, who was subsequently arrested by the DSS in Lagos and transferred to Abuja.

