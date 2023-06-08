FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was inaugurated Monday, May 29, is renowned as Nigeria's political kingmaker. Now he's the king, compatriots want to feel his magic wand -- if indeed he has got it.

The 71-year-old faces a litany of crises in a fractured nation, including banditry and separatist agitations.

The Tinubu administration has the challenges of security, and separatist agitation, among others to tackle. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu, the 'Renewed Hope' champion, needs to address the problems fundamentally because they seem to be never-ending in Nigeria.

Several well-regulated policy frameworks and the sincere will to tackle the perennial problems must be in place for the new Nigerian leader to save the country.

Here are five key things the president needs to focus on:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fight against banditry

Bandits are organised and effective in operating as a guerrilla movement, but Tinubu must be careful that in focusing on sorting out the challenging security situation in the north, he doesn’t neglect other terrorist acts.

Recall that the past administration battled the Boko Haram insurgency before banditry reared its head. Whatever it takes, banditry should be suppressed as soon as possible.

Reduce the parastatals and some appointment concepts

The cost of running Nigeria is too high. President Tinubu can realise immediate savings by eliminating or merging some of Nigeria’s federal parastatals and boards.

The recent words of the immediate past minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), who said the concept of minister of state is a constitutional aberration, should not be forgotten.

Presidential aides should be cut down, and money that would have been used as their salaries and allowances should be used to ease the masses' sufferings.

sPrioritise finding solution to southeast's crisis

Violence in Nigeria’s southeast region is another pressing problem for the new president. Dozens of people – both indigenes and non-indigenes – have died in the violence in the past two years fuelled by separatist agenda.

Gunmen have killed many of their victims based simply on their ethnic, religious identity and service to the nation.

The lives of prominent sons and daughters of Nigeria like Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late boss of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili; and Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have been cut short in this absurdity.

The new Nigerian government is expected to show more compassion towards southeasterners, especially as it bids to unify the country.

Rehabilitate the health sector and create an enabling environment for medical practitioners

There is a need for the administration of Tinubu to address the challenges in the Nigerian health sector.

The sector, as it is today, needs rehabilitation in such a way that those who seek medical care outside Nigeria will use local facilities. And the key to this is having functional working equipment both in the clinics and laboratories, especially those that are meant for dangerous diseases such as cancer.

Doctors are leaving Nigeria and relocating abroad due to not-so-nice remuneration, lack of job satisfaction, and the security threat. These are life savers.

Hence, the Tinubu government needs to tackle this depletion of the nation's workforce of medical personnel.

Rebuilding trust in the electoral process

The reputation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) received a hit from qualified voters during the 2023 presidential election.

The delay in uploading results on the election viewing portal (IReV) was a major issue in the election.

With governor elections in Imo and Kogi coming up later in 2023, Tinubu is expected to do something urgently to restore the common man's confidence in INEC.

Fani-Kayode mentions 2 former governors who helped Tinubu become president

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former Nigerian aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday, June 8, mentioned former governors, Nasir El-Rufai and Bello Matawalle as two politicians who helped President Tinubu to power.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode said he greatly respects Messrs El Rufai and Matawalle.

Source: Legit.ng