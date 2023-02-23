The leadership prowess and capacity of Bola Ahmed Tinubu .has once again been brought to the surface

Former Nigeria's high commissioner to the Republic of Benin, Tukur Yusufu Buratai, called for synergy amongst electorates to back Tinubu

Buratai said the APC presidential candidate has an apparent track record and should be allowed to serve as president

FCT, Abuja - The former chief of army staff, Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has called on electorates and well-meaning Nigerians to pitch their tents with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He made this appeal in a statement issued in Abuja by his senior special assistant, Dr Abubakar Muhammed Sani.

The former army chief labels Bola Tinubu as the most experienced and qualified to lead the helm of affairs in Nigeria. Photo: Dr Abubakar M.S, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The statement reads:

"I want to reassure Nigerian voters to come out enmasse and vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their next president. I say so because he means well for Nigeria, and he has a better plan to fix the country and take it to the promised land.

"The evidence is very glaring for all to see; he has done it in the time past in Lagos and I am sure he has the wherewithal and capacity to replicate what he did across the country."

As contained in the statement made available to Legit.ng, the former Nigerian high commissioner to the Republic of Benin charged Nigerians to judge the APC flagbearer by his developmental records in infrastructure, human capital development, mentorship and government.

He said:

"Let us all work together to salvage this country by electing leaders with capacity. Nigerians have no reason to fear anything; this election will be peaceful, free and fair.

"I am also appealing to all contestants to stay calm and trust the system. INEC is fully prepared to deliver a credible election that will be free and fair."

