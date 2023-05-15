Ex-Army Chief, Lt. Gen T.Y Buratai (rtd) Nigerians had suffered from the psychological effect of Boko Haram attacks before his assumption into office

Buratai said the United Nations House and the Police Headquarters in 2011 instilled fear in the minds of Nigerians

However, he noted that his collaboration with the media helped change the narrative and curbed misinformation

FCT, Abuja - Former Army Chief, Lt. Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), says the Boko Haram attacks on the United Nations House and the Police Headquarters in 2011 before his appointment had demoralised Nigerians psychologically.

He stated this at the launching of three books authored by Mallam Jibrin Ndace, a veteran war journalist in Abuja, namely “Walking the War Front with Lt. Gen. TY Buratai,” “Duty Call Under Buratai’s Command” and “The Lonely Grave and Other Poems.”

The three books by Jibrin Ndace highlight the war against Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgency in the northeast and how the Nigerian Army under Lt.- Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai. Photo Credit: Jibrin Baba-Ndace

Buratai according to Vanguard said:

“With the bombings at United Nations House, the bombing of the Police headquarters, the bombing of the Nyanya Motor park, the bombing of Abacha barracks market and the propaganda, Nigerians became afraid and began to feel a sense of defeat psychologically."

How I brought in media to save Nigerians from psychological trauma of Boko Haram

He disclosed that his tenure as the army chief changed the narrative by bringing journalists to the fold to correct the ills of misinformation and panic within the public.

Buratai said:

“This helped a lot in our psychology operations in which Defence Correspondents played significant and patriotic roles."

Meanwhile, the three books presented at the event gave an insight into the trials of the Nigerian Army during the battle against the Boko Haram insurgent in the northeast and how they were conquered under the watch of Lt-Gen Buratai.

As reported by The Cable, the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, represented by Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, congratulated the author as he described his work as an "outstanding intellectual."

Eulogising his predecessor, Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Gen. Leo Irabor said:

"One thing is, Gen. Buratai is a man who listens to his subordinates, and he has a great influence on the men and officers of the armed forces, and posterity will judge him most kindly."

