The former chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai said subduing and defeating Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast was due to the cooperation of the locales in the region.

Buratai made this known in a recent interview whose excerpt was made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, February 2.

Tukur Buratai and his gallant troops are often credited for defeating the Boko Haram sect in the northeast. Photo: Dr Sani Abubakar

Source: Facebook

According to the former ex-army general turned politician, the people of the northeast understood the need to oust the insurgents and they cooperated with the military.

Fight against terrorism is the peoples fight - Buratai

He stated that the ability to win the heart of the people turned the table around and further helped the military to carry out a seamless operation.

Buratai said:

"Winning the hearts and minds of the local population was a major event that turned the tables against the insurgents because it saw the emergence of reinvigorated joint civil-military operations task force, which is a joint task force composed of military operational formations from more than one service. A central coordination HQ was established."

He further revealed that the coordination of civil and humanitarian activities was facilitated in the region to help further the operations of the military.

He said:

"It assists the joint force commander in humanitarian or national-assistance operations, theater campaigns, or civil-military operations occurring concurrently."

