There was rowdiness at the upper chamber of the National Assembly when the battle for the leadership of the 10th Senate kicked off on Tuesday.

Sani Tambuwal, clerk of the National Assembly, commenced the proceeding for the election of the presiding officers of the senate.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Akwa Ibom North West and Senator Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara North West, who is also of the APC, are the two contenders for the office of the number three citizen.

Senator Ali Ndume from Borno South, nominated Akpabio while

Senator Elisha Abbo from Adamawa North nominated Yari.

No sooner than he nominated Yari than some lawmakers started protesting but Abbo stood his ground while shouting on top of his voice.

He challenged those opposed to Yari’s nomination to go to court.

