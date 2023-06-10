NNPP flagbearer Rabiu Kwankwaso has described the ex-governor of Kano state Abdullahi Ganduje as his political son who cannot look him in the eye

Kwankwaso stated this in an interview on BBC Hausa on Saturday, June 10, in response to Ganduje’s threat of slapping him if they had met at Aso Rock

Ganduje’s remarks came in response to the recent demolition of buildings in Kano state, which he attributed to Kwankwaso

Former Kano State Governor and Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has dared former Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The former presidential hopeful dismissed the assault threats made by the former governor, Ganduje, The Punch reported.

Ganduje dared to slap Kwankwaso after NNPP's flagbearer meeting with Tinubu over property demolition. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Abdullahi Ganduje

Property demolition: Kwankwaso replies Ganduje over slap threat

Shortly after Ganduje visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa on Friday evening, June 9, the ex-governor while addressing State House correspondents stated that he would have slapped Kwankwaso had they met at Aso Rock, Abuja, Channels TV reported.

Ganduje’s statement is coming following the recent demolition of several buildings in Kano state by the Abba Yusuf-led administration, a move he accused his predecessor, Kwankwaso, of masterminding.

Addressing the assault threat, Kwankwaso said Ganduje would never dare make such an attempt, adding that the former governor is his ‘boy’ politically, Daily Independent report added.

Speaking to BBC Hausa, Kwankwaso said;

“I heard that he [Ganduje] said he would’ve slapped me, but I’m here. He was just confused. These are all my boys politically. They can’t even look at me straight in the face if we meet.”

Kwankwaso also disclosed plans to work with President Bola Tinubu, adding that Tinubu already offered him an appointment but they were yet to reach a definitive conclusion.

What I discussed with President Tinubu, Kwankwaso reveals

Former governor of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu summoned him over the ongoing demolition in Kano State.

Kwankwaso made a shocking revelation that he was forcefully exiled from Kano State by the immediate past governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Kwankwaso and Ganduje have been in a heated feud for almost a decade and were once allies when the latter deputised the former between 2011 to 2015.

