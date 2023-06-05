The Kano state government led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will start the new tenure with a heavy lawsuit

Over the weekend, Governor Yusuf ordered the demolition of illegal structures in the state's metropolis

This development has led to three firms filing a lawsuit against the state government, demanding N10 billion in compensation

Kano, Kano - The Kano state government has been slammed with a lawsuit by Lamash Property Limited over the ongoing demolition spree of illegal structures under the instruction of the new Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

As reported by Leadership Newspaper, Lamash Property Limited, a victim of the demolition, entered into a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with the state government on the redevelopment of the Daula Hotel that was demolished on Saturday, June 3.

Governor Abba Yusuf since his inauguration on Monday, May 29 has vowed to clean up Kano state and wipe off illegal structures. Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

The company has filed a suit demanding the Governor Abba Yusuf-led administration pay a compensation of N10 billion.

Similarly, another firm, White Nig. Ltd, which also has a PPP deal with the state government to develop the Hajj Camp in the state, said it was taken aback by what it called primitive action of the Governor Abba Yusuf-led administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reacting to this development, the managing director of White Nig. Ltd, Hassan Yusuf Baba, said:

“The most unfortunate thing is that we were not notified, we only woke up to see on the social media that all structures were demolished.

"This is a gross injustice which we will not fold our arms to see it happening in our state, we have concluded all arrangements to go to court to seek redress.”

Another developer, Dan Asabe Abubakar, who built the Race Course shopping complex that housed a gymnastics and medical laboratory, among other vital sections, lamented how he expended over N1.4 billion on the project.

He frowned at the brazen manner in which the state government was going demolishing public properties without recourse to the Land Use Act.

“I’ll Probe N241bn Debt”, Abba Gida-Gida Fires First Shot at Ganduje Ahead of Swearing In

Meanwhile, Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has revealed one major task he would carry out as he takes over power.

Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida Gida, has vowed to probe the N241billion debt inherited from the administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Interestingly, the incoming governor revealed Ganduje submitted insufficient and very scanty handover notes.

Source: Legit.ng