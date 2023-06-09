FCT, Aso Rock - The immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has threatened to slap his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso if he had met him at the presidential villa.

According to Daily Trust, on Friday, June 9, the duo came to Aso Rock to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on separate grounds.

President Bola Tinubu met with the duo separately at the presidential villa on Friday, June 9. Photo Credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Speaking to State House correspondents in Abuja, Ganduje revealed that his meeting with the President was on the grounds of the recent demolition spree ongoing by the current administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

When asked if he was aware that his predecessor was also around to meet with the President, Ganduje said;

“I know he is in the building but we have not met. Probably if we met, maybe I could have slapped him.”

The duo have been in a heated feud since 2015 when they had a fallout over their political views and other personal issues.

Before emerging as governor in 2015, Ganduje deputised Kwankwaso between 2011 to 2015.

Speaking on the demotion in Kano State, Ganduje revealed that the exercise was illegal while noting that the current government did not do proper investigations or consider the statutory provision of the Land Use Act before embarking on demolition structures in the state.

He also revealed that he had petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, with video evidence of the looting and vandalisation that trailed the demolition, Channels TV online reported.

He said the governor, who he described as a “stooge” of Kwankwaso, was no longer happy because of the condemnation that greeted the move.

