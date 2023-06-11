The Kano state government has resumed demolitions of structures sold off by the previous administration, despite objections from former governor Ganduje

The demolitions include shops near Sani Abacha Stadium, GSS Kofar Nasarawa, and buildings near GGSS Dukawuya

Despite criticism, the government remains committed to continuing the demolitions, as eyewitnesses confirm the demolition of a section of the Government Girls Secondary School in Dukawiya

Kano - The Kano state government has resumed the demolition of structures erected on public spaces that were allegedly sold off by the previous administration led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

This action follows the recent heated exchanges between two former governors of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Ganduje, concerning the demolitions.

During their visit to President Bola Tinubu, the topic of demolitions was discussed.

Demolition of buildings in Kano: What former Kano governor Ganduje said

Ganduje informed the president that the demolitions were illegal and posed a threat to the state. On the other hand, Kwankwaso claimed that he informed the president about the former governor's sale of significant areas, including mosques and graveyards.

However, despite these discussions, the demolitions resumed in the early hours of Sunday, June 11, Daily Trust reported.

The list of targeted structures included shops near the perimeter of Sani Abacha Stadium in Kofar Mata, GSS Kofar Nasarawa along IBB road, and buildings adjacent to GGSS Dukawuya in Goron Dutse.

What eyewitnesses said about Kano's demolition

Eyewitnesses reported that the Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA), under the directive of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, demolished a section of the Government Girls Secondary School in Dukawiya, located in the state's metropolis.

Despite facing criticism for the exercise, the Deputy Governor, Comr. Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, reiterated the government's determination to proceed with the demolitions.

