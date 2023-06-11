President Bola Tinubu once raised an alarm concerning the naira redesign policy of the CBN under the suspended Godwin Emefiele

During one of his campaigns at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, Tinubu said Emefiele's naira redesign policy was targeted at his presidential ambition

Tinubu, who later went on to win the election, took the oath of office on May 29, and announced the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as CBN governor

Abeokuta, Ogun - Before becoming the president, Bola Tinubu, the then-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) raised the alarm that the Naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was targetted at scuttling the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu then urged Nigerians not to allow the development to weaken their spirits in coming out during the election to exercise their civic responsibility during the election in which he later won.

Details of how Tinubu raised alarm against suspended Godwin Emefiele Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Naira scarcity was against my presidential ambition, Tinubu once raised alarm

The now-president then emphasized that the naira scarcity in the country was a sabotage and a deliberate move orchestrated by Godwin Emefiele, the embattled governor of the CBN, to cause disaffection among Nigerians against the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He made the comment in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital during his presidential campaign rally which was held at the popular MKO Abiola International Stadium

The APC presidential flag bearer spoke in Abeokuta when his campaign train was birthed in Ogun State for the presidential campaign rally, which was held at the popular M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Tinubu revealed he was coming with "great revolution" during 2023 election

Tinubu then disclosed that he was coming with a "great revolution" designed to turn around things for Nigeria as well as change the suffering of its people and uplift the living standard of the common man.

He then went ahead to win the election on Wednesday, March 1.

About 2 weeks after resuming the office of the presidency, Tinubu announced the suspension of Emefiele as the CBN governor and ordered the immediate probe of the former apex bank chief.

Source: Legit.ng