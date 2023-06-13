President Bola Tinubu has reacted to the election of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas as the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly

The Nigerian leader called it a good development and expressed his absolute readiness to work with the legislative arm for the betterment of the country

Tinubu also sent a message of encouragement to some of those who contested in the election on Tuesday, June 13, but lost

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, June 13, asked the new leadership of the 10th national assembly to work with him.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, President Tinubu said it is time to get on with the business of the people.

"Election of Akpabio, Abbas a good development": President Tinubu

Earlier in the day (Tuesday, June 13), Senator Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas were elected as the president of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly, respectively.

The president described it as "a good development".

He said:

"I heartily congratulate them and also rejoice with the new Deputy Senate President Jibril Barau and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu for their well-deserved victories."

Tinubu sends message to defeated Senator Yari, others

Continuing, the Nigerian leader wished Senator Abdulaziz Yari, whom Akpabio beat to emerge senate president, the best.

He also encouraged him and other aspirants to remain enthusiastic as they 'serve Nigeria'.

Tinubu said:

"I wish Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Honourable member Idris Wase and Honourable Aminu Jaji who enriched the process with their participation in the leadership election the best and a successful tenure in the 10th National Assembly.

"I urge them to sustain the same level of enthusiasm they brought to the leadership contest in the discharge of their duties to their constituents and Nigeria."

Furthermore, President Tinubu said elected public officials cannot afford to waste the opportunity Nigerians gave to them because citizens "want us to make every day of the next four years count".

The president concluded:

"I count on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and all members to work and walk with me on this governmental journey."

