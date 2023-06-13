The 10th Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has made 2 crucial demands from President Bola Tinubu while delivering his acceptance speech

Akpabio emerged following a fierce campaign of canvassing votes from fellow senators, governors, and opposition political parties' leaders

Recall that President Bola Tinubu and the APC leaders earlier announced Akpabio as the preferred candidate of the party for the position

FCT, Abuja - Godswill Akpabio, a 2-term governor of Akwa Ibom and former Minister of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has emerged as the next Senate President.

The new senate president emerged through a fierce campaign, canvassing his colleagues' support, visiting governors as well as opposition parties.

In his acceptance speech, the new Senate President made 2 crucial demands from President Bola Tinubu and they are listed below:

Submission of budgets on time

Senate President Godswill Akpabio called on President Tinubu to ensure that the executive submits the yearly budget on time to sustain the January to December budget circle.

Akpabio made the comment while commending the 9th Senate for always passing the budget on time unlike the Bukola Saraki's led 8th Senate where budget passing was delayed and governance was slowed.

The President of the Red Chamber also commended his colleague and immediate past president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, for ensuring that the budget was passed on time.

Budgetary approval, no cash backing

The new senate president also urged the administration not to send budgets without cash backing into the 10th Senate.

He explained that budget approval without cash backing is the real reason why some projects were being abandoned and that the 10th Senate would like to corporate with the president in putting an end to this system.

