The emergence of Tajudeen Abbas as the speaker of the 9th House of Representatives has brought to an end the era of Femi Gbajabiamila as the speaker of the Green Chamber.

The development has laid two important responsibilities on the shoulder of the former speaker that he was expected to do within 24 hours of Abbas's emergence. The duties are explained below

Resign as a member of the house

Gbajabiamila was elected for the sixth time into the House of Representatives in the 2023 election but did not collect his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Thus, the former speaker of the Green Chamber is expected to tender his resignation as a member of the house since he did not get his certificate of return.

His seat would likely be declared vacant and a fresh election would be conducted for the Surulere federal constituency in Lagos

Gbajabiamila to be sworn in as Tinubu's Chief of Staff

The former speaker is expected to be sworn in as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, June 14.

President Tinubu had earlier announced Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff in his second week of resumption as Nigerian President.

Gbajabiamila in his appreciation message to the president noted that he will resume office on June 14 as stated in the appointment letter.

Source: Legit.ng