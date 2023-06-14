Former Speaker and new Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, is expected to tender his resignation as a lawmaker on the floor of the House of Representatives today, Wednesday, June 14.

As reported by Channels TV online the former Speaker will step down from his legislative position to focus on the task of serving as Chief of Staff.

Femi Gbajabiamila led the House of Representatives for four years as the Speaker. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Before now, there have been whispers about whether he would manage his position in the legislature and the presidency at the same time.

The Lagos State lawmaker was also part of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13.

Meanwhile, his resignation will also mean that the Surulere 1 federal constituency will be vacant and the Independent National Electoral Commission will conduct a fresh election to determine who takes over the vacant seat.

Gbajabiamila has been in the House of Representatives since 2003 and his victory at the 2023 general election makes it a record sixth consecutive victory as a lawmaker in the lower chambers.

