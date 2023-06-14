Former speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has resigned his membership from the Green Chamber to resume as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu

Tajudeen Abbas, the new speaker of the house, subsequently announced that the seat is vacant and that INEC is expected to conduct another election for the Surulere 1 seat

Gbajabiamila has earlier announced that he will resume as the chief of staff to President Tinubu on June 14

FCT, Abuja - Femi Gbajabiamila, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, has resigned from his membership in the newly inaugurated 9th assembly.

Following his resignation, the 5-time Reps member has taken up his role as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Channels TV reported.

Abbas declares Gbajabiamila's seat vacant, Gives Reason

What will happen as Gbajabiamila's seat declares vacant

New speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, reads the resignation letter of his predecessor on the floor of the house on Wednesday, June 14.

It was earlier disclosed that the speaker of the 10th House of Representatives will have to step down as a member of the 10th assembly in order to focus on the task ahead with the new Tinubu's administration

Before now, there have been concerns about how Gbajabiamila would manage the two roles of being a lawmaker and Chief of Staff at the same time because he was inaugurated alongside his colleagues on Tuesday, June 13, and participating in voting for the House's new leaders.

INEC to conduct by-election as Gbajabiamila seat is declared vacant

Abbas announced that a member representing Surulere 1 has tendered his resignation from the house and that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to conduct a fresh election in filling the vacant seat in the house.

Gbajabiamila had earlier announced that he will resume the office of the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu on June 14 in his acceptance speech when he was first announced to take up the position by the President.

Gbajabiamila to resume as Chief of Staff as new Speaker emerges

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Gbajabiamila, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, is expected to resign his membership from the 10th National Assembly immediately after a new speaker emerged.

This is due to the fact that the lawmaker was elected to represent the people of Surulere Federal Constituency for the 6th time but did not get his certificate of return.

Gbajabiamila has also been appointed as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and he is expected to take the oath of office on Wednesday.

