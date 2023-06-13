The election for the leadership of the 10th national assembly has produced Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas as the next Senate President and Tajudeen Abbas as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.

During the process of their emergence, there are many politics that played out, and the top 5 of them have been highlighted below.

5 Politics that played out as Akpabio, Abbas, lead 10th National Assembly Photo Credit: Hon Tajudeen Abbas, PhD

Source: Facebook

Party Supremacy

Soon after the end of the 2023 General Elections, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced the 2 new leaders of the National Assembly as its preferred candidates.

Though the position was objected to and contested by many members of the party, many of them stepped down and voted for the party's preferred candidates.

Vote Buying

Senator Ali Ndume from Borno State earlier alleged that some aspirants running for the position of the senate president were engaging in vote buying.

Following the allegation, the ruling APC and President Bola Tinubu engaged in several meetings with the senators and contestants before the election day.

Secret Ballot

The secret ballot voting system was adopted by the Senate but the process was monitored by some governors.

However, it was at the introduction of the 8 Senate that the secret ballot was introduced, which produced former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and such a system was sustained in the 9th and 10th Senate.

Open Ballot

Unlike the Senate, an open ballot system was adopted in the House of Representatives Election that produced Idris Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as the deputy speaker.

The system saw 353 of the 359 members-elect that were present cast their votes for the preferred candidates of the APC.

Voting across party line

The votes in both the Senate and the House of Representatives was a vote that cut across party lines.

This is due to the fact that about 7 political parties with elected members in both the Senate and the House of Representatives all voted for the candidate of the APC.

