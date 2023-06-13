Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his party had a good outing at the Presidential Election Petition Court

Obi’s lawyer, Peter Afoba (SAN) tendered the exhibits challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election

The tribunal panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani admitted all the exhibits tendered by Afoba on behalf of Obi and Labour Party

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja admitted more exhibits from Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in this petition against President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Obi’s lawyer, Peter Afoba (SAN), on Tuesday, June 13, tendered forms EC40GPU and EC40G1, which are the summary of registered voters of polling units and local governments where elections were cancelled or did not occur during the February, 25 presidential elections.

Tribunal admits more of Peter Ob's exhibits as evidence against Tinubu. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

As reported by The PUNCH, the exhibits are mainly results sheets and reports used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the election.

The chairman of the PEPC, Justice Haruna Tsammani admitted the 45 EC40GPU forms in 10 local government areas of Niger State, 23 in seven local government areas of Osun, 17 in three local government areas of Edo State, and 52 EC40GPU forms in five local government areas of Sokoto.

Obi also tendered 15 forms of EC40G in eight local government areas of Osun State, 12 forms EC40G1 in 12 local government areas of Edo, 15 forms EC40G in four local government areas of Sokoto and nine forms EC40G1 in two local government areas of Sokoto.

The former Anambra state governor also tendered five reports on the conduct of the election in Niger State and eight in Edo to back up their allegations of malpractices during the conduct of the election.

Also tendered were INEC Results Viewing reports in 21 local government areas of Adamawa State, 20 in Ogun State, 16 in Ekiti State, 19 in Rivers State and 25 in Akwa Ibom State.

Source: Legit.ng