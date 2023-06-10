The flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has been given a massive boost in his petition against President Bola Tinubu, APC and INEC

At the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal, the court admitted the video evidence of the former Anambra State governor

However, an objection was raised by the defence counsels for it not to be played back for examination on Friday, June 9

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petitions Court has admitted video evidence of the Labour Party (LP) and Peter Obi challenging the result of the February 25 presidential election.

A five-member panel of justices presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani Friday admitted the videos but declined to have it being played back due to the objection by the respondents.

The presidential election tribunal has scheduled the playback of Peter Obi's video evidence for Saturday, June 10. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

The video contained in flash drives were live interviews of Channels TV granted to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mahmoud and a commissioner, Festus Okoye confirming the paramount role of the BVAS for the 2023 general elections, Daily Trust reported.

A subpoenaed senior reporter with Channels TV, Lucky Obewo-Isawode, adopted his statement on oath and the flash drive.

However, counsel to INEC, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN); President Bola Tinubu and VP Kashim Shettima, Akin Olujinmi (SAN); and the APC, Afolabi Fashanu (SAN) all objected to the admissibility of the video evidence.

They contended that the content of the videos and the station that made them were not front-loaded to enable them to prepare for the cross-examination.

But counsel to LP, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN) maintained that subpoenaed witnesses can testify on the orders of the court l, adding that denying him would be against a fair hearing.

Meanwhile, the court shifted the playback of the videos to Saturday.

Tribunal: Intrigues as More Witnesses Testify Against INEC over BVAS, IREV Disaster

Meanwhile, more revelations have emerged about how the BVAS machine failed to transmit election results during the general elections.

Three ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) attested that the BVAS failed to upload results.

They revealed the results of the Senate and House of Representatives elections were successfully uploaded, but it was the opposite for the presidential polls.

