Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, has disclosed that the choice of President Bola Tinubu for the next Senate President in the 10th National Assembly was the same as that of his colleagues.

Makinde said this while speaking on Monday, June 12, during the post-second-term inauguration interdenominational thanksgiving service in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on the background of the inauguration of the assembly scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, PM News reported.

The governor spoke at the event which was organized by the Oyo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in his honour.

The event was reportedly organized in collaboration with the Fathers of Faith in Oyo State and was held at the Oritamefa Baptist Church in Ibadan.

Makinde disclosed that the governors have come together to support Tinubu's choice of a Christian senate president from the south-south region of the country.

His statement reads in part:

“We are not playing religious politics but what is fair is fair. We stood for Southern presidency; we stood for justice, fairness and we are going to stand for equity as well.”

The governor then vowed to be at the National Assembly with his colleagues on Tuesday and ensure that justice, equity, and fairness were served at the Senate Presidency election.

The election for the leadership of the 10th national assembly has been scheduled to hold on Tuesday, June 13.

Source: Legit.ng