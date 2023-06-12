In less than 24 hours, Nigerians will know who becomes the next Senate President of the National Assembly

The 10th National Assembly has been billed for inauguration on Tuesday, June 13, and a new legislative era will begin

However, Senator Godswill Akpabio has constantly been the name on the lips of everyone as the man who would stir the ship of the Senate

In Nigerian politics, some individuals possess a unique combination of charisma, experience, and strategic prowess that propels them to the forefront.

One such figure who has been making waves is Senator Godswill Akpabio, a seasoned politician with an impressive track record.

Senator Godswill Akpabio has the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and the national working committee of the APC in the bag. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

With whispers and speculations circulating within political circles, it is worth exploring the possibility of Akpabio ascending to the position of Nigeria’s next Senate President.

In this short piece, we will delve into five compelling reasons why Godswill Akpabio could be the frontrunner for this prestigious role, considering his political acumen, extensive network, influential background, commitment to service, and history of achieving remarkable feats.

1. APC’s anointed

Earlier in May, the national working committee of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) led by the party chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu declared Senator Godswill Akpabio as the anointed aspirant of the party for the Senate Presidency.

This endorsement gave Akpabio extreme leverage as the APC dominates the red chambers in numbers.

The party’s press statement backed Akpabio’s endorsement by APC NWC.

2. President Bola Tinubu's backing

Who wouldn’t want the endorsement of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces? President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval of Senator Akpabio further raised the odds in his favour.

The details of President Tinubu endorsing Senator Akpabio were revealed by a fellow lawmaker, Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno South senatorial district.

Senator Ndume, in an interview on national TV, said:

“The President told me his preferred candidate is Akpabio, and I should lead the campaign.”

3. Backing from 75 senator-elect

This was another revelation that Senator Ali Ndume divulged.

In his latest interview, he revealed that 75 senator-elect had pitched tents with the former Akwa Ibom State governor.

He said:

“As at today, I am telling you we have 75 senators. All advantages are on our side. We have the support of the party, we have the support of the president, and most importantly we have the support of most of the senators.”

4. Endorsement from APC governors

The endorsement of Senator Godswill Akpabio by APC governors also widens his chances of becoming the next Senate President.

The immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, confirmed this.

As reported by Premium Times, Ganduje said:

“The Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come from the South-south and no other person than the former governor of Akwa Ibom, the uncommon governor, the uncommon minister who will be the uncommon president of the senate.”

5. Zoning Factor

On Tuesday, May 16, the national working committee of the APC met with senators-elect and other influential members of the party to determine the geo-political area where the Senate Presidency will be zoned.

After many consultations and deliberations, the party settled for the South-South region.

Confirming this development, a tweet from the official handle of the APC read:

"10th National Assembly Senator-elects across political parties joined the APC endorsed candidates for Senate President & Deputy Senate President, Godswill Akpabio & Barau Jibrin to a consultative meeting with the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-chaired National Working Committee."

