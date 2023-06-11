Laolu Akande, former Senior Special Assistant to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has called for a thorough investigation of the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

Laolu Akande, the erstwhile Senior Special Assistant to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has called for a thorough probe of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Akande said this in a tweet posted on Saturday night, June 10.

Laolu Akande, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's spokesman, called for suspended CBN governor Emefiele's probe.

Source: Facebook

CBN governor Emefiele failed to redeem himself - Laolu Akande

Akande said that the embattled CBN boss had failed to redeem himself, despite being “given a long rope and fair consideration.” He noted that it was high time the CBN governor faced an investigation.

“It was about time the CBN governor faced suspension and an accompanying investigation.

“All people of goodwill and those who value integrity, irrespective of political leanings, would be thankful for this development. Emefiele was given a long rope and fair consideration, but he failed to redeem himself," he said.

Call for Emefiele's probe not about Naira scarcity, says Akande

Noting that his request wasn’t due to the issue of naira scarcity, the former spokesman added that Emefiele’s actions at the CBN were to the detriment of Nigerians.

“This is not even about cashless policy but apparent corruption in the dual foreign exchange policy and the arbitrage. What a sigh of relief,” he stated.

Godwin Emefiele: Nigerians react to Laolau Akande's statement

John Onyeukwu, @johnonyeukwu, said:

"Pray how do you want Nigerians to react to this. This is a great insight into how there was no real leadership and coordination at the strategic leadership level for eight years. Nigeria happens indeed."

Otunba Fiwajoye, @otunbafaa76, tweeted:

"Says the man whose boss was the Head of the FG's Economic Management Team / National Economic Council and also publicly supported the naira "confiscation" policy of Emefiele's CBN."

COMMON PERSON, @SmartAtuadi, said:

"But you have no moral right to say pim against Godwin Emefiele. No single moral right if you're a man of conscience. Not even your former boss Osibanjo or Buhari.

"You guys kept using Meffy (Emefiele) to bastardize the economy as long as he accepted to print money for you guys and sell dollars to y'all at a different and lesser price than what's being sold to the rest of Nigerians, the poor masses.

"Your overall boss and his financial minister slept on CBN's shenanigans under Godwin Emefiele. You should be ashamed of yourself and your bosses."

Abekhe Michael, @AbekheMA, said:

"And you had to wait till now to tweet this after 8years working for the former Vice President? Is that not colossal damage too to Nigeria? I come in peace ✌"

Sani, @pdauda, said:

"This is pathetically dishonest, you two were practically in the same government barely 2 mins ago. None of you in Buhari's set has the right to use the word integrity ever again."

Pascal, @paskael, said:

"Did he work alone?"

How President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele

President Bola Tinubu suspended the CBN governor on Friday, June 10, explaining that the decision was taken sequel to the ongoing investigation of his person and office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the nation’s economy.

After his suspension, Emefiele was arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS).

He is currently being detained at the headquarters of the secret police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

