The Labour Party has reacted to the recent suspension of the CBN Governor Godwin Emefieleand his arrest by the DSS

LP reacting on Saturday, June 10 disclosed they had asked President Bola Tinubu to probe INEC, not the apex bank

The opposition party thereby faulted the move by Tinubu and maintained it was unconstitutional

Labour Party (LP) has faulted the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Peter Obi's party urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to investigate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and not the apex bank, Channels TV reported.

Labour Party has urged President Bola Tinubu to probe INEC, not Godwin Emefiele. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Labour Party reacts to Emefiele's suspension, urge Tinubu to go after INEC

Tinubu had on Friday, June 9, suspended Emefiele citing an “ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

But in a statement issued on Saturday, June 10, the LP spokesman Obiorah Ifo, disclosed that the party faulted the move, claiming it was unconstitutional, Vanguard report added.

“It is laughable to read that statement as most Nigerians are already aware of the intention of the government. If indeed, there is any government agency that should be investigated with this utmost urgency, should it not be the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu?” the statement wondered.

“The leadership of the Labour Party is disturbed by the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suspend/sack the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, albeit unconstitutionally without seeking the permission of the national assembly and we insist that the action was not in good taste and sounds punitive,” the party added.

DSS confirms Emefiele's arrest after initial denial

The Department of State Services (DSS) has finally confirmed the arrest of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

In a tweet earlier on Saturday, June 10, the DSS stated that Emefiele was not in their custody, as reported by numerous media outlets.

Meanwhile, a new update via the agency's official Twitter handle confirmed that Emefiele is now in their custody.

Emefiele: Sowore lists 4 ‘accomplices’ that should be arrested alongside suspended CBN Governor

In another development, former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore said it is time to indict, arrest and try the alleged accomplices of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele.

Sowore listed Emefiele’s alleged accomplices, including Muhammadu Buhari, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and Buhari’s cousin, Tunde Sabiu.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended Emefiele from office immediately on Friday night over an ongoing investigation of his office.

Source: Legit.ng