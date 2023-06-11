Reactions have continued to trail the tweet of Laolu Akande about the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

Akande, who served under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu as Emefiele, slammed the embattled CBN boss

In reaction to Akande's view, public affairs analyst Dayo Akintobi said the ex-media aide to former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was spot on

More conversations have begun to erupt over the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Recently, Laolu Akande, a former media aide to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, reacted to Emefiele's suspension in a viral tweet.

Godwin Emefiele was on Saturday, June 10 apprehended by the DSS for interrogation. Photo Credit: Laolu Akande/Facebook and @cenbank/Twitter

His tweet reads partly:

"It was about time d CBN Governor faced suspension & investigation. All people of goodwill & those who value integrity, irrespective of political leanings would be thankful for this development. Emefiele was given a long rope, but he failed to redeem himself."

Akande's view on Emefiele's suspension caused a lot of mixed reactions on social media on Saturday, June 10.

Meanwhile, public affairs analyst Dayo Akintobi thinks Akande's view on the suspension of Emefiele was spot on.

In an opinion piece obtained by Legit.ng, Akintobi noted that it takes a lot of nerve and courage to speak against someone who served in the same administration as the CBN Governor.

He said:

"This is highly commendable, considering that he is a former aide to Vice President Osinbajo.

"It is noteworthy that when Osinbajo was Acting President, there were rumours about him planning to suspend the CBN Governor then, but Emefiele effectively warded off a fall from grace at that time by toeing Osinbajo's line, who had made clear what he wanted done, and was firm in his resolve that the CBN implement his recommendations, which did, in fact, give rise to economic growth at the time."

He noted that Akande's tweet was a replication of one who understands the tenets of integrity and accountability in public office.

Akintobi said Akande's tweet was a bold statement against corrupt practices and that the country needed more people like him.

Godwin Emefiele: DSS Reportedly Set to Take Fresh Action against Suspended CBN Governor after Arrest

In another development, the DSS is reportedly planning to seek a court order to keep the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, in custody.

The security agency allegedly aims to obtain statements from Emefiele and has assembled a team of interrogators to address a range of issues, including alleged terrorism financing.

President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele, who was subsequently arrested by the DSS in Lagos and transferred to Abuja.

