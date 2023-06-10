The Nigerians Unite For Tinubu/Shettima (NUFTS) has been commended for their role in the emergence of Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria

Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, the former minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) made this remark

She stated this on Friday, June 9 while delivering her keynote address at the launch of NUFTS Compendium

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has commended the efforts of the Nigerians Unite For Tinubu/Shettima (NUFTS) organisation, describing its leaders and members as “unsung heroes”.

Aliyu remarked in a keynote address in Abuja on Friday, Jun 9 at the launch of NUFTS Compendium, a document highlighting various activities of the organisation in the 2023 general elections.

Ex-FCT Minister, Ramatu Aliyu was one of the few APC chieftains pivotal to President Bola Tinubu's campaign in Abuja. Photo Credit: Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The former minister, who is the grand matron of the organisation and convener, said the tireless efforts of the leadership and members of NUFTS had made a lasting impact on countless lives, inspiring hope and igniting the flame of progress,

According to her, NUFTS has exemplified compassion and solidarity by distributing essential resources to communities in need - from food items to cash and other palliatives and has offered a lifeline to those facing the challenges of poverty and adversity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She said:

“Driven by an unwavering belief in the power of education, NUFTS embarked on the noble mission to support the academic endeavours of students from less privileged backgrounds. By providing educational support, NUFTS unlocked the doors of opportunity for those who may have otherwise been left behind.

“Our dedication to nurturing talent and empowering the next generation is a testament to the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to build a brighter future for our nation.

“NUFTS members are unsung heroes who embody the values of compassion, unity, and progress. They are the embodiment of change and the catalysts for a brighter future.”

Aliyu further expressed gratitude to the organisation for extending its impact beyond politics.

She, therefore, urged them to continue in their good deeds even in the post-election era.

In his remarks, the Secretary-general of NUFTS, Mr Abdul Agbadi, thanked the convener for her steadfast support towards achieving the organisation’s set goals.

2023: FCT Minister, Aliyu Rolls Out Last Lap of Campaign for Tinubu With Medical Outreach, Food Distribution

In the build-up to the 2023 polls, residents of the Christian community of Piwoyi in AMAC of the FCT have been empowered with medical assistance and food items.

This was courtesy of the minister of state for the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aaliyu, under the aegis of the Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima (NUFTS).

According to the minister, the initiative was part of efforts to curb the continued scarcity of the naira across the federation.

Source: Legit.ng