Residents of the Christian community of Piwoyi in AMAC of the FCT have been empowered with medical assistance and food items

This was courtesy of the minister of state for the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aaliyu, under the aegis of the Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima (NUFTS)

According to the minister, the initiative was part of efforts to curb the continued scarcity of the naira across the federation

FCT, Abuja - The presidential bid of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) again received a significant boost following a medical outreach and food distribution conducted at a Christian community of Piwoyi in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in FCT.

As contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng, on Wednesday, February 22, the initiative was staged by the minister of state for the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, under the aegis of the Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima (NUFTS).

The minister of state for FCT, Dr Aliyu appealed to residents of Abuja to pitch their tent with APC bannerman, Bola Tinubu at the presidential polls on Saturday, Feb 25. Photo: Austine Elemue

Source: Facebook

Dr Aliyu revealed that the medical support outreach was one of its many initiatives meant to foster and cater for the needs of residents across the FCT.

She stated the outreach was also meant to support residents who could not afford primary healthcare, especially indigenes who are not inclined to the necessity of good health.

2023 presidency: Minister rallies support for Tinubu amongst FCT residents

Meanwhile, with less than 48 hours to the presidential polls, Dr Aliyu appealed to FCT residents to pitch their tents with Tinubu as they head to the polls on Saturday, February 25.

She also called on residents to remain law-abiding and violent-free on election day as they exercise their civic duties as Nigerians with their PVCs.

While addressing residents on the need to rally around Tinubu to support his presidential bid, Dr Aliyu commenced the distribution of food items to the community as part of efforts to support their needs amidst the continued scarcity of the naira.

These food items ranged from 50KG- 523 bags of maize; 50KG- 183 Guinea bags of corn; 181 bags of Garri; 12 KG- 12,000 bags of rice.

According to the minister, the food items will also be shared across all the wards in the 62 wards of FCT as a palliative to cushion the effect of the cashless crunch.

On the sidelines, the minister celebrated with Archbishop Emmanuel Musa Jatau as he marked his birthday.

The Archbishop also appreciated the minister's honour, prayed for her, and described her as a maternal figure to all nations for putting humanity first.

