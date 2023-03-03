FCT, Abuja - The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, hailed electorates in Kogi state for their immense support and role in electing the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's president-elect.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Dr Aliyu, in a statement made available to Legit.ng commended the people of Kogi West for electing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu presents the certificate of return to Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's president-elect. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu the winner of the 2023 presidential polls after snagging over 8 million votes ahead of his counterparts in the opposition parties.

Reacting to the support from Kogi residents, Dr Aliyu said:

"I want to use this medium to express my sincere appreciation to Kogi West and indeed the good people of Kogi State in general for their unwavering support and commitment to the APC during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dr Aliyu stated that Tinubu's emergence as winner of the presidential polls was a key indicator that the people's trust and confidence still rested in the party.

However, she appealed to Kogi state residents to replicate their energy and support and troop out in their numbers to exercise their civic duties as electorates at the forthcoming state House of Assembly polls slated for Saturday, March 11.

She said:

"I urge the people of Kogi to once again come out in their numbers to vote overwhelmingly for the APC during the state house of Assembly elections.

"Let us continue to support the party that has so much in store for the development and progress of our great State."

Source: Legit.ng