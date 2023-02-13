Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign rally has taken a new dimension in the build-up to the presidential polls

Supporters serenaded the APC bannerman with chants, placards, songs and dances during the FCT mega rally

Organised by the minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, the rally was filled up with a-list political dignitaries present

FCT, Abuja - The minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has staged a mega campaign rally for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued in Abuja by her media aide, Austine Elemue and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, February 12.

Tinubu’s presidential bid has been tipped by many political pundits and enthusiasts as the most favourite to win the polls on Saturday, February 25. Photo: Austine Elemue

Source: Facebook

As contained in the statement, the minister mobilised supporters from all six area councils of the FCT to stage the mega rally in honour of Tinubu.

In her remark at the rally, Aliyu acknowledged Tinubu as the people's choice and the most qualified candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The rally had top APC party chieftains in attendance, including former governors, ministers, Senators, Members of the National Assembly, youths and women.

She said:

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a visionary leader who has a proven track record of delivering results for the people.

"He has transformed Lagos State into a thriving hub of economic activities and has always put the needs of the people first."

2023 polls: Tinubu makes powerful pledge to FCT residents

However, the APC bannerman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, extended his heartfelt gratitude to the residents of the FCT for their support and steadfastness towards his campaign.

Tinubu urged FCT residents to troop out in their numbers and support the excellent course of his campaign in ensuring a better and sustainable Nigeria for citizens in every nook and cranny of the country.

The APC national leader said his dream is to make Nigeria a haven for all, where every man does not have to survive by knowing someone of influence or elite status.

However, he stressed why the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should be supported by Nigerians, including security agencies, to conduct peaceful and transparent elections that would be credible and acceptable.

He further stated that Nigerians should ensure their votes count and that they are to abide by democratic tenets and not violence because he is against it.

