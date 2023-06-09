Things have fallen apart for Bello Matawalle, the former governor of Zamfara state as the police were reported to have stormed the resident of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in the northwest state on Friday morning, June 9.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the APC, disclosed the development in a Twitter post on Friday, June 9, alleging that the police storm the home of the former governor in Maradun, with the claim that they are searching for cars.

The former minister added that the police officers did not search the home with any search warrant from any court of law.

Matawalle was the governor of Zamfara State between 2019 and 2023 under the APC but could not secure his return to the government house in the March 18 governorship election.

Since his assumption into office, Governor Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the former governor of making way with the state funds and properties.

Lawal has vowed to recover the alleged stolen properties by Matawaller, while it published some details to support the allegation.

Taking to his Twitter page on Friday, Fani-Kayode condemned the purported invasion of the former governor's residence, describing it as vindictive and lawless.

His tweet reads in part:

"They did not have a search or arrest warrant and they claimed to be acting on the orders of the new Governor. This is unacceptable. It is not only vindictive but also lawless and it stands condemned."

