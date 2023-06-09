Operatives of the DSS raised tension on Thursday after invading the Anambra State House of Assembly complex and attempting to arrest a lawmaker-elect

Upon arriving at the premises, the security agents bundled the lawmaker-elect into one of their cars but were stopped by the complex security who shut the gate against them after the strange development

Awka, Anambra - There was anxiety at the Anambra State House of Assembly Complex in Awka on Thursday, June 8, when the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the complex in an effort to arrest a lawmaker-elect.

According to Trust TV on its Twitter page, the security operatives stormed the Assembly Complex and attempted to effect the arrest of Onyekachukwu Ike, an elected lawmaker for the Nnewi North State Constituency.

How DSS Attempts to arrest lawmaker-elect in Anambra House of Assembly Complex

The lawmaker-elect was initially arrested and has been bundled into 1 of the 3 vehicles that the DSS drove into the premises before they were stopped by the security operatives at the complex.

An eyewitness disclosed that the security men at the gate of the Assembly Complex followed the unusual incident while they denied the DSS operatives had access to drive the lawmaker out of the premise.

The incident reportedly followed the Valedictory Thanksgiving Service, which was held to mark the end of the 7th assembly.

Anambra deputy governor rescues lawmaker-elect from DSS arrest

Ike was released on the intervention of the deputy governor, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, who was representing Governor Charles Soludo; and the speaker of the house, Uche Okafor.

Esther Aneto, the Clerk of the Assembly, disclosed that the security operatives of the DSS did not inform the House leadership or security operating in the complex before they bundled taking the action.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the police in the state confirmed the development, adding that the issue had been resolved but maintained that he was not aware of the circumstances around the attempted arrest.

