Chizobam Favour Okafor-Chibuike graduated from Lagos State University with a first class in Chemical Engineering in August 2026

The fresh graduate shared her achievement on LinkedIn, reflecting on years of academic training, projects, and personal development

Her post caught the attention of professionals who praised her for excelling in one of Nigeria's most demanding engineering disciplines

Chizobam Favour Okafor-Chibuike, a fresh Chemical Engineering graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), has sparked excitement online after announcing that she completed her undergraduate degree with First Class Honours.

The graduate shared the news on LinkedIn in August 2026, describing the achievement as the culmination of years of academic training, technical projects, collaborative work, and consistent personal growth.

Lagos State University Student Bags First-Class Degree in Chemical Engineering, Shares Experience

Source: UGC

Chizobam's Journey Through Chemical Engineering at LASU

In her post, Chizobam reflected on how studying Chemical Engineering deepened her passion for energy, process improvement, and project management, while sharpening her abilities in analytical thinking, problem-solving, and technical communication.

She credited her family, friends, lecturers, and colleagues for the role they played in keeping her going throughout the programme. "Your encouragement made a difference," she wrote, expressing gratitude to everyone who supported her along the way.

With her degree now in hand, Chizobam said she is looking ahead to gaining hands-on industry experience, taking on new professional challenges, and making a meaningful contribution to the engineering field.

Professionals Celebrate LASU First Class Graduate

Her announcement drew warm congratulations from professionals and connections on LinkedIn, many of whom highlighted the difficulty of achieving a first class in such a rigorous discipline.

Adekunle Moses said:

"Laudable feats! Hearty congratulations Chizobam Favour. From here, Up-Up is the only way."

Udochukwu Modestus said:

"A First Class in Chemical Engineering from LASU?! 🥂 Massive congratulations on this phenomenal achievement! Balancing the intense technical demands of chemical engineering and coming out on top is no small feat. Wishing you a thrilling and impactful journey ahead in the engineering space!"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng