A young Nigerian man has shared a video online documenting the moment his oyinbo (white) older lover arrived in Nigeria to visit him

The viral footage, which blends hotel-room clips and airport arrivals scenes, shows the two sharing an emotional reunion

The video quickly gained traction on X, with Nigerians weighing in on the cross-cultural relationship

A young Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy after posting a video capturing the moment his Oyibo (foreign) lover touched down in Nigeria to see him.

The clip, shared on X on August 15, was a carefully edited compilation of footage filmed across what appears to be a hotel room and an airport arrivals area.

A Nigerian man welcomes his Oyibo lover to Nigeria. Photo credit: Chuks/X

Source: Twitter

Nigerian reunites with his Oyibo lover

The man overlaid captions in Nigerian pidgin English alongside emojis including flags, roses, and a ring, giving the video a personal and celebratory feel. The most striking moment comes at the end, where the pair share a tearful embrace as she steps into the arrivals area.

The footage shows an older white woman and the younger Nigerian man visibly emotional as they meet at the airport in Nigeria. The video's caption and on-screen text framed the reunion as the end of a long-distance wait, with the man describing it as a significant turning point in their relationship.

Reactions as man unites with Oyibo girlfriend

Once the video spread across X, opinions flooded in from across the country, ranging from admiration to outright scepticism:

@BrendaEby said:

"This oyibo even at her age still get swag unlike the Victor Pakinston."

@everly_laura1 said:

"We many wey get white heads like thses. Na just this one decided to post him own."

@chinemelumma said:

"At this point I think, these old white women coming to visit their young Nigerian lovers are under a spell. Because a woman of her age in reightfully sense won't try this."

Watch the reunion that got Nigerians talking:

Oyibo lady meets lover's wife and son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a heartwarming video showing the first meeting of his two wives who had never seen each other in person.

In a video, the man who was already married to a Nigerian woman and had a son with her introduced his oyinbo lover as his second wife.

Source: Legit.ng