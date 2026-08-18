Nigerian Man Reunites With Oyibo Lover, Many Point Out 1 Observation in Viral Video
- A young Nigerian man has shared a video online documenting the moment his oyinbo (white) older lover arrived in Nigeria to visit him
- The viral footage, which blends hotel-room clips and airport arrivals scenes, shows the two sharing an emotional reunion
- The video quickly gained traction on X, with Nigerians weighing in on the cross-cultural relationship
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A young Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy after posting a video capturing the moment his Oyibo (foreign) lover touched down in Nigeria to see him.
The clip, shared on X on August 15, was a carefully edited compilation of footage filmed across what appears to be a hotel room and an airport arrivals area.
Nigerian reunites with his Oyibo lover
The man overlaid captions in Nigerian pidgin English alongside emojis including flags, roses, and a ring, giving the video a personal and celebratory feel. The most striking moment comes at the end, where the pair share a tearful embrace as she steps into the arrivals area.
The footage shows an older white woman and the younger Nigerian man visibly emotional as they meet at the airport in Nigeria. The video's caption and on-screen text framed the reunion as the end of a long-distance wait, with the man describing it as a significant turning point in their relationship.
Reactions as man unites with Oyibo girlfriend
Once the video spread across X, opinions flooded in from across the country, ranging from admiration to outright scepticism:
@BrendaEby said:
"This oyibo even at her age still get swag unlike the Victor Pakinston."
@everly_laura1 said:
"We many wey get white heads like thses. Na just this one decided to post him own."
@chinemelumma said:
"At this point I think, these old white women coming to visit their young Nigerian lovers are under a spell. Because a woman of her age in reightfully sense won't try this."
Watch the reunion that got Nigerians talking:
Oyibo lady meets lover's wife and son
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a heartwarming video showing the first meeting of his two wives who had never seen each other in person.
In a video, the man who was already married to a Nigerian woman and had a son with her introduced his oyinbo lover as his second wife.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng