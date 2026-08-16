Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke secured a second term in office, prompting a public congratulatory message from his wife

Amb. Erelu Ngozi Adeleke praised the people of Osun State, particularly women and youths, for standing firm during the election

The governor's wife credited the victory to the resilience of voters who she said faced intimidation and harassment at the polls

Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke of Osun State has been re-elected for a second term, with his wife, Ambassador Erelu Ngozi Abeni Adeleke, publicly celebrating the outcome on Sunday, August 16.

In a message shared via her official Instagram account, @officialerelungoziadeleke, the governor's wife congratulated her husband on what she described as a "well-deserved victory," expressing deep gratitude to the people of Osun State for their support at the polls.

The wife of Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke has praised her husband’s re-election. Photo credit: @TitilolaAdeleke

Source: Twitter

Ngozi Adeleke praises voters

The statement paid particular tribute to women and young people in the state, whom she commended for holding their ground under difficult circumstances during the election.

"I salute the doggedness, resilience and courage of the good people of Osun State, our youths and, most especially, our women, who, in the face of intimidation, harassment and victimisation, stood firm, exercised their franchise and defended their votes," she wrote.

She signed the message in her full capacity as Her Excellency, Ambassador Erelu Ngozi Abeni Adeleke, noting her titles as Fellow of the Nigerian Book of Records, Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing of London, United Nations Peace Ambassador, Erelu Asoludero of Erinmo Kingdom, Erelu Atunwase of Akola Ijesa Kingdom, and Founder of the Esther Adeleke Humanitarian Foundation.

Hopes for second term

Ngozi Adeleke said her family remains grateful for the massive show of support from across the state and expressed confidence that the incoming term would deliver tangible progress for residents.

"May the second term bring even greater achievements, inclusive development, and more dividends of democracy to the people of Osun State," she wrote on behalf of her husband.

The public message marks a significant moment for the Adeleke administration, which now heads into a fresh four-year mandate following the governor's first term in office.

Osun election victory: Adeleke speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke broke his silence following his victory over the All Progressives Congress (APC), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and other rival parties in the governorship election.

Speaking after the results were confirmed, Adeleke opened his remarks by crediting God for the outcome, describing the win as a triumph for democracy in Nigeria rather than a personal achievement.

Source: Legit.ng