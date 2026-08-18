Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka picked up a knock during Coventry City's pre-season win over AS Monaco last Friday

Onyeka's potential absence is a major concern for manager Frank Lampard ahead of Coventry's first Premier League game in 25 years

Arsenal head into the opening fixture as heavy favourites after beating Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka faces a race against time to be fit for Coventry City's Premier League opener against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, August 21, after picking up a knock during last week's pre-season fixture.

The 28-year-old was one of Coventry's most impressive performers as Frank Lampard's side beat AS Monaco 2-0, but he was withdrawn late in the game after sustaining the injury.

Coventry City might be without Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka when the Sky Blues tackle Arsenal on Friday. Photo by Jacques Feeney

Source: Getty Images

With the Sky Blues preparing for their first top-flight appearance in 25 years, the timing could hardly be more difficult for Lampard following Onyeka's injury setback, per RotoWire.

Onyeka's role since joining Coventry

Onyeka joined Coventry on loan in January before the club made his transfer permanent during the summer.

The Super Eagles midfielder quickly became a key figure in Lampard's team, offering the physicality and defensive cover needed to protect the back line.

His contribution during the Championship promotion run included a vital goal against Derby County, helping Coventry secure the title.

That track record has made Onyeka one of the first names on the team sheet as Coventry assembles a squad capable of competing in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old star's potential absence for the opening match would hand Lampard an early selection problem, particularly because newly-signed Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi may be too early in his integration to be thrown straight into such a demanding fixture.

The positive news is that no reports have emerged suggesting the injury is serious or long-term. However, with the game just days away, there is genuine uncertainty over whether he will be available.

Arsenal test comes too soon for Coventry

Coventry's debut Premier League fixture is as tough as it gets, as Arsenal are beginning their title defence in strong form, having dismantled Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield, per BBC Sport.

The Gunners carry considerable quality in both midfield and attack, and a side returning to the top division after more than two decades will need every available resource to compete.

Onyeka's value to Coventry extends beyond ball-winning. His experience of navigating high-pressure moments during the promotion campaign makes him particularly suited to handling the intensity of a Premier League opener at a ground like the Emirates.

Coventry have shown ambition in their pre-season recruitment, with fellow Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi also among the new arrivals as the club looks to consolidate their return to English football's top table.

Whether Onyeka will be part of the starting line-up when that journey begins on Friday remains to be seen.

Awoniyi links up with Onyeka at Coventry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Awoniyi's transfer to Coventry City, linking him up with fellow Super Eagles teammate Frank Onyeka.

This move comes after a challenging spell at Nottingham Forest, where Awoniyi found himself sidelined and yearning for a fresh start in the Premier League.

Source: Legit.ng