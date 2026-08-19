Brittany Favre-Mallion is best known as the eldest daughter of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre — but she is far more than a famous surname. In 2022, she stepped into the spotlight herself when she joined ABC's celebrity-relative reality show Claim to Fame, competing anonymously before fans pieced together her identity almost immediately. A qualified lawyer turned artist, Brittany has built a quiet life largely on her own terms, raising three sons and advocating openly for mental health.

Brittany Favre went on Claim to Fame anonymously, but fans figured out she's Brett Favre's daughter. Photo: @brittanyfavre

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Brittany Favre-Mallion was born on 6 February 1989 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

was born on in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She competed on ABC's Claim to Fame Season 1 in 2022 and was eliminated on 1 August 2022 .

in 2022 and was eliminated on . She is a mother of three sons : Parker Brett, AJ Mallion, and Oscar Mallion.

: Parker Brett, AJ Mallion, and Oscar Mallion. Brittany graduated from Loyola University College of Law in 2015 , raising two children at the time.

in , raising two children at the time. She is currently married to Alex Mallion and is active on Instagram

Profile summary

Full name Brittany Favre-Mallion Age 37 years (as of 2026) Date of birth 6 February 1989 Birthplace Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA Nationality American Parents Brett Favre (father), Deanna Tynes Favre (mother) Sibling Breleigh Favre (sister) Education University of Southern Mississippi; Loyola University College of Law (2015) Occupations Former attorney; visual artist Spouse Alex Mallion (current); Patrick Valkenburg (divorced) Children Parker Brett, AJ Mallion, Oscar Mallion Instagram @brittanyfavre (13K followers) Known for Claim to Fame (ABC, 2022); daughter of Brett Favre

What is Brittany Favre famous for?

Brittany Favre-Mallion is the daughter of Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. For most of her life, she avoided the media attention that came with that name. Prior to appearing on Claim to Fame, she was a relatively unknown figure, and she revealed that she had tried to avoid the attention that comes with being the daughter and part of Brett Favre's family.

That changed in the summer of 2022. Brittany joined ABC's reality competition series Claim to Fame on the season's premiere, a show in which 12 celebrity relatives live under one roof, compete in challenges, and conceal their true identities while competing for a $100,000 prize.

How fans figured out her identity on Claim to Fame

During the premiere, a contestant named Brittany shared three facts about herself, saying: "My name is Brittany. My celebrity relative is my dad, and he is most known for being an athlete." Viewers at home heard a "lie" buzzer go off when she mentioned an Emmy Award, but her fellow contestants were not tipped off.

Shortly after, she revealed that her dad "is a Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback" — and her first name alone was enough for fans to narrow things down.

"My dad and I are really close. I did inherit his competitive nature. At my house, winning is the only option." — Brittany Favre-Mallion, Claim to Fame

Ultimately, Brittany was eliminated when she attempted to guess contestant Kai's famous relative, guessing Kai was related to Andra Day — and was sent home after guessing wrong.

Brittany was eliminated from Claim to Fame in the fourth episode. Following her elimination, she revealed to Distractify that her dad "loves the show."

"He loves the show. He loves all competition television shows, of course. So he's super excited that he actually has, you know, like a stake in one of them. He's super proud of me and proud of how I handled myself." — Brittany Favre-Mallion, Distractify

Who is the mother of Brittany Favre?

Brittany's mother is Deanna Tynes Favre. Deanna is an American author and the Founder and CEO of the Deanna Favre Hope Foundation. Brett was 19 when he and Deanna — his girlfriend at the time — had Brittany in 1989. The couple married in 1996 and later had another daughter, Breleigh, in 1999.

When Brittany was selected for Claim to Fame, her parents had very different reactions. In an interview with the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Brittany revealed she called her father first. Brett's honest reaction was: "Absolutely. That sounds so much fun. You should do that. That's great." Her mother, however, said: "That is a terrible idea. Are you sure you want to be on TV?"

Brittany Favre's education and career

Brittany Favre college and law school

Brittany, born in 1989, graduated with a law degree from Loyola University's School of Law in 2015, while raising two children. It was far from an easy journey. She has said:

"About five months after I thought my life had fallen apart, I met Alex. He's the reason I didn't quit after my first year. My school was just under two hours from home, so I would study in New Orleans a few nights a week, and Alex had a way of calming me and helping me remember the purpose of this struggle."

She continued,

"I've wanted to be a lawyer since I was a kid. I looked at successful lawyers the same way aspiring athletes look at my dad." — Brittany Favre-Mallion, Bleacher Report

From law to art

Though Brittany graduated from Loyola University's College of Law in 2015, she has since given up her career as a lawyer to become an artist. She frequently showcases her artwork on Instagram and has exhibited her work at art shows.

She has also used her social media presence to bring attention to mental health issues, which she has struggled with herself.

Speaking to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, she said:

"I've never really been in the spotlight before and that was intentional, and I've gone through a lot of things in terms of mental health issues... I've put my family through a lot of stress, and we're finally on the other side of it. I wanted my kids to see me do something like this that would make them proud of me."

Who is Brittany Favre's husband?

First marriage: Patrick Valkenburg

Brittany was previously married to Patrick Valkenburg. Her son Parker Brett was born on 2 April 2010, when Brittany was in her first year of college. Brett Favre confirmed on his website that his daughter Brittany gave birth to her first child, a boy named Parker Brett. The marriage to Valkenburg later ended in divorce.

Current husband: Alex Mallion

Brittany Favre-Mallion is currently married to Alex Mallion. She married Alex during her second year of law school, and in her third year they welcomed a baby boy, AJ.

Brittany and Alex also share a third son named Oscar. The mother of three regularly shares photos of her boys on her Instagram page.

On Instagram, Brittany describes herself as a Catholic, wife, mum, bookworm, and artist.

How many kids does Brittany Favre have?

Brittany Favre has three sons. According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, across her two marriages, she has three children in total. They are:

Parker Brett — born 2 April 2010, from her first marriage

— born 2 April 2010, from her first marriage AJ Mallion — born during law school, with Alex Mallion

— born during law school, with Alex Mallion Oscar Mallion — her third son, also with Alex Mallion

Latest news: Brett Favre Netflix documentary brings family back into the spotlight

Untold: The Fall of Favre is a 2025 American sports documentary released on Netflix on 20 May 2025, as part of the Untold series. The film investigates the controversies surrounding Brett Favre, focusing on allegations of inappropriate conduct involving sports reporter Jenn Sterger and his connection to a Mississippi welfare fraud scandal.

According to data from Showlabs, Untold: The Fall of Favre ranked ninth on Netflix in the United States during the week of 19–25 May 2025. The documentary has renewed widespread public interest in the entire Favre family, including Brittany.

Brittany has not issued public comment on the documentary. She continues to share her artwork and family updates via her Instagram profile.

Brittany Favre net worth

No verified, reliable figures for Brittany Favre-Mallion's personal net worth are available from authoritative sources such as Forbes or Business Insider. One aggregator site cited a figure of $750,000, but this cannot be confirmed. Given the lack of credible sourcing, a net worth estimate is omitted here.

Her income streams have included her former career as an attorney in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and her ongoing work as a visual artist.

FAQ

Who is Brittany Favre? Brittany Favre-Mallion is the eldest daughter of NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre. She is a former attorney, visual artist, and appeared on ABC's Claim to Fame in 2022. What is Brittany Favre famous for? She is primarily known as Brett Favre's daughter, though she gained wider recognition after competing on Season 1 of Claim to Fame on ABC in 2022. How many kids does Brittany Favre have? Brittany has three sons: Parker Brett, AJ Mallion, and Oscar Mallion. Who is Brittany Favre's husband? She is currently married to Alex Mallion. She was previously married to Patrick Valkenburg, with whom she had her eldest son, Parker Brett. Who is the mother of Brett Favre's daughter Brittany? Brittany's mother is Deanna Tynes Favre, an American author and founder of the Deanna Favre Hope Foundation. Where did Brittany Favre go to college? She attended the University of Southern Mississippi and later graduated from Loyola University's College of Law in 2015. What happened to Brittany Favre on Claim to Fame? She was eliminated in Episode 4 on 1 August 2022 after incorrectly guessing that contestant Kai was related to Andra Day. Is Brett Favre featured in a 2025 Netflix documentary? Yes — Untold: The Fall of Favre was released on Netflix on 20 May 2025 and examines the controversies surrounding Brett Favre's career and personal life.

Quick facts

Brittany is the eldest daughter of NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

She graduated from Loyola University College of Law in 2015 while raising two children.

She competed on Season 1 of ABC's Claim to Fame in summer 2022.

in summer 2022. She left law to pursue a career as a visual artist.

She openly advocates for mental health awareness on social media.

Legit also highlighted facts about Brett and Deanna Favre's enduring marriage, detailing their journey from high school sweethearts to navigating public scrutiny and personal challenges. Despite facing addiction issues, health battles, and scandals, their commitment to each other has remained unwavering, illustrating a profound testament to love and resilience.

Source: Legit.ng