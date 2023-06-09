President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a meeting with lawmakers-elect, irrespective of political party allegiance

Those in attendance at the Conference Hall of the State House in Abuja include the senator representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Fatai Buhari; and outgoing senate president, Ahmad Lawan

It is believed that matters concerning the incoming leadership of the 10th national assembly which will be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, were discussed

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has met with Senator Buhari AbdulFatai, his colleagues, and members of the house of representatives-elect at the presidential villa.

Buhari represents Oyo North Senatorial District.

President Tinubu, on Thursday, met members-elect of the 10th national assembly across the different political parties. Photo credit: Senator Buhari AbdulFatai Ph.D

Lawmakers-elect from other political parties were also at the meeting, according to The Cable.

Though details of the meeting which was held on Thursday, June 8, were not known yet, Legit.ng understands it was not unconnected to the leadership tussle of the 10th national assembly.

What President Tinubu told the lawmakers

Addressing the lawmakers, President Tinubu charged them to work together to choose good leaders for both chambers after their inauguration on Tuesday, June 13, This Day Newspaper reported.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

Tinubu was accompanied to the meeting by the vice president, Kashim Shettima, incumbent senate president Ahmed Lawan; speaker and chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume; and other key leaders.

