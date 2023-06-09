The leadership of the ruling APC has again revealed its preferred candidate for the Senate presidency

With days to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, President Bola Tinubu has urged the lawmakers-elect to support Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbass's bid

Tinubu also urged the lawmakers to go into the next session of the Assembly with the single resolve of putting the nation ahead of partisanship in the discharge of their duties

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, June 8, hosted senators and lawmakers-elect.

The president during his meeting, urged the elected members of the National Assembly to support Senator Godswill Akpabio (APC, Akwa Ibom) to become the Senate president and Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna) as speaker of the House of Representatives.

Tinubu charges lawmakers-elect to support Akapbio and Abass ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Assembly. Photo credit: APC Nigeria

Tinubu tells lawmakers-elect to work together

Tinubu said this when he met a joint session of the National Assembly member-elect comprising senators and members of the House of Representatives across all parties, Daily Trust reported.

Tinubu advised the legislators to respect the choices of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the National Assembly leadership, The New Telegraph report added.

Senate presidency: Disparities over Muslim dominance in Tinubu's govt as tribal leaders reject Yari

Presently, the President and Vice President of Nigeria are Muslims, and the anointed candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Speakership seat, Abass Tajudeen, is also a Muslim from Kaduna state.

Senator Abdulaziz Yari has been urged to immediately withdraw his Senate Presidential ambition in the interest of equity, peace and religious harmony in Nigeria.

This call was made on Thursday, June 8, by leaders of the various tribes in Nigeria under the aegis of The Natives.

Akpabio’s dirty past with Senate reincarnates as Senators-Elect withdraw support

Meanwhile, Senator Godswill Akpabio is in a race against time as his Senate Presidential bid is gradually crashing before him.

With less than a week to the election of principal officers in the National Assembly, Akpabio's past has begun to haunt him.

Reports have confirmed that some senators-elect in the APC has begun to back out from his camp due to his old feud with the Senate as a serving minister.

