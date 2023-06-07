On Tuesday, June 6, President Bola Tinubu met with some aspirants for the position of the House of Representatives speakership

The meeting was held at the Aso Villa, with chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in attendance

It is believed that the president pleaded with some of the aspirants to step down for Tajudeen Abbas, the APC's preferred candidate

Aso Villa, Abuja - Ahead of next week's inauguration of the 10th National Assembly (NASS), President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, June 6, met with some aspirants for the position of 10th House of Representatives.

Yusuf Gadgi, who represents Pankshin/Kanke/ Federal Constituency; Sada Soli, representing Jibia/Kaita Federal Constituency; and Miriam Onuoha, representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency; are some of the lawmakers who met the president, Nigerian Tribune reported.

President, Bola Tinubu meets House of Representatives Speakership aspirants: Idris Wase, Yusuf Gagdi, and others at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, June 6. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Aliyu Muktar Betara, representing Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwayar Kusar Federal Constituency, was also among the visitors, The Punch also reported.

Earlier the same day, President Tinubu met with Idris Wase, the incumbent Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

It is believed that Wase is presently not on good terms with the outgoing Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Apart from House of Representatives members, top chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) also held meetings with President Tinubu. They include the ruling party's national secretary, Iyiola Omisore; and the immediate past governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

What did Tinubu discuss with House of Reps speakership aspirants?

Details of the meeting are not clear, and there is apparent anxiety. However, some party sources claim Tinubu pleaded with the aspirants for the Speaker to step down for Tajudeen Abbas, the APC's anointed candidate.

The president reportedly said his plea was in the interest of national cohesion and unity.

Legit.ng learnt that one of the aggrieved aspirants, Betara, promised to consult with his supporters and get back to the President.

