Ashabi Simple has reacted after Portable sent money for the upkeep of their two children

The estranged lovers are no longer on good terms, as the actress reportedly had him arrested a few months ago

What the actress said about the singer stirred reactions among fans of both celebrities online

It appears that Habeeb Badmus, aka Portable, and his estranged baby mama, Omobolarinde Akinyanju, better known as Ashabi Simple, have resumed their feud after a period of calm.

The former lovers had been at loggerheads after the actress allegedly got her children’s father arrested for mistreating her siblings.

Reactions as Ashabi Simple blasts Portable for sending N200k for their children’s upkeep. Photo credit@portabalebaeby/@ashabisimple

Source: Instagram

Months later, Ashabi Simple’s mother reportedly called Portable to congratulate him on his child with his wife, Bewaji. The elderly woman also asked the singer to support his baby mama financially.

Ashabi Simple’s mother prayed for Portable and his family and spoke positively to him, after which the singer reportedly sent N200,000 for the upkeep of his children.

Ashabi Simple reacts to Portable’s N200k gift

Reacting on her Instagram story, the actress lashed out at Portable for only remembering his children after six months.

According to her, it took him six months to send anything to his children. She questioned whether N200,000 was all he could send after such a long time.

Ashabi Simple lashes out at Portable over gift to her childen. Photo credit@ashabimosimple

Source: Instagram

The mother of two added that if her mother had not intervened, he would not have sent anything. She also said she was not a lazy woman who would beg for what she believed her children were entitled to.

Ashabi Simple further claimed that Portable once said he missed his children and later sent for them, only to give them just N18,000 upon their return.

She also noted that she and her children live not too far from the singer.

Fans praise Ashabi Simple’s mother over conversation

Reacting to the situation, fans of the estranged couple praised Ashabi Simple’s mother for the mature way she handled the matter before the money was sent.

Others criticized Ashabi Simple, saying she should be prepared for the responsibilities that come with having children, especially if she is no longer with the singer.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions trail Ashabi Simple's mother and Portable's conversation

Here are the comments below:

@official_password1 commented:

"No be Portable E no go reach online keh."

@bqeez_uk shared:

"Sebi na wetin the girl want be this. Oya now, eleleya oshi."

@aderonke_18 reacted:

"Using eeh for Portable."

@ homordolarpo wrote:

"She is a mother, is a good way for a mother that want good for her daughter's husband."

@iam_mzsunka_ shared:

"This is my own judgement, I don’t want to hear anything from both sides again, am I making myself clear."

Portable's baby mama calls out singer

Legit.ng had reported that Honey Berry had made a video where she called out her estranged baby father.

According to her, Portable used to beat her when she was pregnant. She also stated that the singer was beating his first wife, Bewaji, for taking sides with her.

The mother of one also made it known that she had no idea that the singer was married when she became pregnant with him.

Source: Legit.ng