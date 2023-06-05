The nation's main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lost one of its strong members in Bauchi state to another party

Alhaji Aminu Nuhu Jahun, a prominent figure within the PDP decided to resign from the party due to the suspension served to him by the party

Jahun was suspended by the PDP after attending Governor Abba Gida-Gida’s inauguration in Kano state

Dutse, Jigawa state- Alhaji Aminu Nuhu Jahun, a prominent figure within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the northwest ex-officio member, has recently dumped the party.

His resignation came in response to a one-month suspension handed down by the Jigawa state working committee of the PDP.

PDP party Jigawa state branch suspended Alh. Aminu Nuhu Jahun for one month due to his allegations of insulting the party and he resigned. Photo credit: Abba Alhaji Garba, Saidu Dan Alhaji

Source: Facebook

PDP chieftain sever ties with the party in Jigawa state

A PDP national officer confirmed Jahun’s departure and shed light on the circumstances surrounding his suspension, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

It appears that the catalyst for Jahun’s suspension was his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Kano state governor representing the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

